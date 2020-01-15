Global  

Nissan wants $91m in damages from former chairman

Nissan wants $91m in damages from former chairman

Nissan wants $91m in damages from former chairman

Nissan Motor Co on Wednesday said it had filed a civil suit in Japan against former Chairman Carlos Ghosn seeking $91 million in damages over his alleged financial misconduct.

Matt Larotonda reports
