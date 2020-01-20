Man Critically Injured in Auto-Pedestrian Accident in West V

Condition.

Randall a 57 year old man critically injured overnight after being struck by a car in west valley.

Police say joseph radka was on foot.

It was dark.

And he crossed against the light at the busy intersection of decker lake drive and 3500 south near the maverik center.

He was at that intersection crossing from the north side to the south side, in a cross walk, but it was against traffic, so traffic going east to west had green lights and he made it to the eastbound travel lanes before being hit by a car traveling eastbound.

The pedestrian went up on the hood of the car and was carried a few feet before he fell off.

The driver who struck him stayed at the scene and is cooperating with