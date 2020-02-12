High heat extends fire season

Warm temperatures are sticking around southern colorado.... and that means fire danger is still a concern.

Krdo newschannel 13's katie spencer spoke with firefighters who say they've had to adjust their thinking.

Shorts and t-shirts are becomming a normal scene in southern colorado into october "this is colorado and this is kind of a different day and age where we can easily have significant wildfires in october, november, december" because wind and high temperature s are continuing... fire danger remains high in southern colorado.

"our humidities are low, our winds are high, our hearts are up.

When you add those things together," "chief winters says because of the drying trend they've seen over the past few years, they've had to extend the fire season."

"it's lasting longer than we've ever known it to" stormtrack er 13's mike everett says the pattern we're in is not normal... but not permanent "so it's not like this is any kind of an emergency or that is something to be super concerned about.

It's just a weather pattern.

They're unpredictable here in southern colorado" and despite the need for moisture... he says the chances are slim... but the temperature s will change "so we're going to see both extremes.

We will literally drop about 40 to 50 degrees in a matter of three or four days."

So fire crews are continuing to warn people to be careful and stay aware when around open flames.

"we bring that awareness to people and you're going to see that with every fire department and every community in the area."

In colorado springs katie spencer krdo nc 13.