Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Women's Volleyball: Little Rock Downs UL in 5

Women's Volleyball: Little Rock Downs UL in 5

Video Credit: KADN - Published < > Embed
Women's Volleyball: Little Rock Downs UL in 5Women's Volleyball: Little Rock Downs UL in 5
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Women's Volleyball: Little Rock Downs UL in 5

In sun belt conference play.

From u-l women's soccer to u-l women's volleyball.... what do you do after you win two straight matches... you hopefully win two... well..

That can't possibly happen... because the ragin' cajuns lost on friday night... let's hope things change in the highlight you are about to see... little rock in town...ul ousted the trojans in five sets back on sept 30th... set 1... ul down 3-1...--nia antoine kill...antoine finishes with 13 kills... the cajuns down by 1... a few minutes later... u-l up 7-5 here...--chanelle gardner kill...make that a 3 point lead for the ladies in red...2 plays later... 4 point cajuns lead... --stacey reilly kill....she finishes with 11... ul takes set one 25- 16... but end up falling in five to little rock 3 sets to 2... the ragin' cajuns fall to 3-4 in sun belt conference play... 3




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.