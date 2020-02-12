Women's Volleyball: Little Rock Downs UL in 5

In sun belt conference play.

From u-l women's soccer to u-l women's volleyball.... what do you do after you win two straight matches... you hopefully win two... well..

That can't possibly happen... because the ragin' cajuns lost on friday night... let's hope things change in the highlight you are about to see... little rock in town...ul ousted the trojans in five sets back on sept 30th... set 1... ul down 3-1...--nia antoine kill...antoine finishes with 13 kills... the cajuns down by 1... a few minutes later... u-l up 7-5 here...--chanelle gardner kill...make that a 3 point lead for the ladies in red...2 plays later... 4 point cajuns lead... --stacey reilly kill....she finishes with 11... ul takes set one 25- 16... but end up falling in five to little rock 3 sets to 2... the ragin' cajuns fall to 3-4 in sun belt conference play... 3