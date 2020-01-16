Donald Trump Supporter

Way of showing your support for presidential candidates may be bumper stickers or signs.

One local man has encountered his share of challenges in his effort to show his support for donald trump.

Scott kilbury reports.

(scott kilbury) (chuck corry, trump supporter) "i'm a trump supporter but i'm also bleepoff chuck corry has a few signs on his property ..

But none have caused quite a stir as this one..

(chuck corry, trump supporter) 'oh no..nothing like this.

I've never run into this kind of problems."

Corry says it started three weeks ago when he put up his first trump sign..

(chuck corry, trump supporter) "this i think it's the fifth sign that i've had to put up."

This isn't the first time corry had to put up signs infact he started 16 years ago but he admits this is the first time he had to put extra support to show his support.

(chuck corry, trump supporter) "then they run it over again a couple of times so that's why i put the nail board down."

You heard right, a modified spike strip ..

And it doesnt stop there.

There's the rebar, fence posts, plumbers tape, glue, dog leash and cable, anchors and ..

(chuck corry, trump supporter) "we got skank spray to spray on it.

Q: is that a deterent i imagined (chuck corry, trump supporter) "yeah" oh, and in case someone tries to paint over it ..

A little antiadhesive wd40 even the opposing party isn't condoning this behavior, (mos) "that's what signs are about and that's what we are about in this country.

We are diverse and we have a lot of different opinions and as long as we respect each other and listen and respect their right to have signs, we are all ok."

Corry says he's invested about $60 and 6 man hours ..

And..

He thinks it's paid off.

It's been up for a solid week ..

But he'll be ready if there's another attempt to take it down.

(chuck corry, trump supporter) "i'll ..and as they say in the marrine..if you want to play games, ok...i'm going to play games."

