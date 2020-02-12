Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Allentown Halloween Parade 2016 (Kyle Rogers, WFMZ)

Allentown Halloween Parade 2016 (Kyle Rogers, WFMZ)

Video Credit: WFMZ Allentown, PA - Published < > Embed
Allentown Halloween Parade 2016 (Kyle Rogers, WFMZ)Allentown Halloween Parade 2016 (Kyle Rogers, WFMZ)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Allentown Halloween Parade 2016 (Kyle Rogers, WFMZ)

>>>chandi lowry: organizers say it's been going on for more than 100 years..

And it's still attracting thousands to downtown allentown.

Wfmzs kyle rogers dropped by the halloween parade to see what makes it so special for those who come back year after year.

>>> reporter:another halloween parade comes around -->>> nats >>> reporter:and it's another year of tradition for daniel brown.

>>> daniel it's a hometown.

Been coming here since i was a kid bringing my family here>>> reporter organizers claim -- allentown -- is host to the longest running halloween parade in the country.

>>> nats>>> reporter:and since then -- even the costumes have gone to the dogs.>>> daniel: people love him.

Hes a good dog.

He likes to run out and get the candy.

Oh yeah?

Good retriever then?

Yeah.

He's doing his job.

>>> reporteryou'll see the floats -- and the marching bands on hamilton avenue -- taking others down on a trip to memory lane.>>> nats of band >>> alexis its like i look at it.

And like i think of memories.

I miss doing it.

It was fun>>> reporter :alexis ruth of bethlehem was in the marching band her self -- and don't be tricked -- these kids -- may make it look easy.>>> alexis: its very hard cuz you have to keep like the same step and its like omg and like sometimes i would get out of step.>>> reporter:more than 50 attractions taking the streets of allentown -- but the biggest one of all -- may have been the candy -- and we're told -- there's a trick to get the best treats.>>> leah you pick it up like fast and you like put them in your bucket when you pick them up.

>>> reporter:




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.