Rio and Kate Ferdinand have remembrance room for his late wife

Rio and Kate Ferdinand have a remembrance room in their house dedicated to his late wife Rebecca to keep her memory alive for their kids - Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, eight.
