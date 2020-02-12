Global  

CPR Brings Gecko Back to Life After Drowning in a Beer

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content
Occurred on February 11, 2020 / Corindi Beach, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "Myself and a few mates were having a few schooners at The Amble Inn at Corindi Beach when a mate nicknamed 'Slab' went to the bar and got a round.

He gave us our schooners and decided he'd to go outside for a smoke.

He sat down, had a mouthful of beer and was about to light up a cigarette when he noticed the Gecko floating in his beer.

He took the beer back to the bar to show the staff what was in his beer as he thought they may of put it there as a joke.

He bought the schooner back to our table and pulled the lifeless Gecko out and started CPR on it and it came back to life.

The Gecko crawled over his shirt for the rest of the night and they went home together."
