News At Your Desk 10-17-16

donald trump will be in green bay today.

He is holding a campaign rally at the k-i convention center starting at six p-m, with doors opening at three.

Trump has been making multiple visits to wisconsin the last few months, trump was in waukesha in late september... and visited la crosse, milwaukee, and west bend in august... he last visited green bay in early august, where he endorsed paul ryan in ryan's primary.... however... ryan recently said he would no longer defend trump... ryan, governor scott walker, and senator ron johnson will not be attending today's event.

voters in wisconsin's eighth congressional district will get to hear directly from the candidates tonight..

Local five's tom zalaski will moderate a debate between democrat tom nelson and republican mike gallagher at our local five studios.

The hour long debate begins at nine p-m and will be broadcast live on local five.

It will also be streamed live on our website - wearegreenbay.co m and simulcast on w-h-b-y 11-50 a-m.

in other local news... flags in wisconsin will fly at half- staff today in memory of senator rick gudex-- on the day he is laid to rest.

Governor scott walker signed the executive order which states all u.s. and wisconsin flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset today.

Police said gudex died wednesday of a single, self- inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.

A memorial service for gudex will be held today.

to copnstruction news this morning this morning starts off the 30- day closure of u-s 45 at u-s 15 for construction.

The closure is necessary to remove parts of the ramp, work on the u-s 45 bridge approaches over u-s 151, to work on the intersection connecting u-s 45 and county road v/u-s 151 intersection.

Construction of the new interchange began in june of last year and will be completed by this december.

its a down monday in green bay but the buzz at halftime for yesterdays game was electric as fans cheered when the green bay packers honored hall of famer brett favre.

Number four was inducted into the packers ring of honor yesterday, joining former teammate reggie white, as well as other packers greats like bart starr and paul hornung.

24 years after he made his first pass attempt in the green and gold, packers fans remember everything about the old gunslinger and want to say thank you for the memories.

"i miss number four i think he was pound for pound one of the greatest players to ever play the game."

"how special it is it gives you the chills."

((brittany)) the green bay packers have the second most players in the pro football hall of fame behind only the chicago bears.

yesterday was also the annual coats for kids collection at lambeau field.

470 coats were collected, along with almost ten thousand dollars in donations for the salvation army of green bay.

Green bay police were also active at lambeau, arresting only four people, while ejecting 21 people from the game.

