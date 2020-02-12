Top Trenders 101716

((marissa)) welcome back to fox 24 news.

After an eight-year absence from stand-up, the comedian has reportedly signed a mega-deal with netflix.

They say rock will be paid a record- breaking 40-million- dollars for two specials-- the emmy-winning performer will record his first show in 2017... and follow it up with a world tour.

### ((jaclyn)) billy bush's ((jaclyn)) billy bush's departure from n- b-c could be announced as early as monday.

Bush's attorney says the negotiations are moving along.

But he denied media reports that bush reached a 10-million dollars' settlement with n-b-c.

The network may still have to pay the anchor millions of dollars because of contractual obligations.

### ((jaclyn)) mark zuckerberg is looking for someone to be the voice of facebook's new virtual assistant - a-i jarvis.

Robert downey junior, who plays iron man in the marvel studios franchise, jumped at the opportunity.

Downey junior says he'll do it -- but there are a few conditions.

He wants zuckerberg to pay the fees to paul bettany -- iron man's jarvis in the movies, who will donate it to charity ### ((jaclyn)) winnie-the-pooh has a new friend, named "penguin.

The beloved children's book turns 90 this year.

And to celebrate, the book's publisher is releasing four new stories along with the new character.

The author says "penguin" was inspired by an old photograph of pooh's original creator and his son playing with a toy penguin.

### ((jaclyn)) the man who won the hearts of millions during the latest presidential debate is getting a shot at the spotlight again ken bone will be reporting from the final presidential debate for abc's jimmy kimmel live on wednesday.

Bone became a pop culture phenomenon during the second presidential debate he and his red cable-knit sweater have since garnered lots of media attention.

No word yet if he'll wear that now- famous red sweater again.

