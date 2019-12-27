Global  

The Arkansas Food Bank 2016 Holiday Wish List

The Arkansas Food Bank 2016 Holiday Wish List

The Arkansas Food Bank 2016 Holiday Wish List

The holidays are just around the corner and while many prepare to spend time with family and friends, the Arkansas Food Bank is working to ensure all Arkansans can enjoy the magic of the holiday season.

Tyler Lindsey joins us this morning with more on how you can help.
