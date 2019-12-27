The Arkansas Food Bank 2016 Holiday Wish List 27 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KLRT Fox 16 Little Rock - Published The Arkansas Food Bank 2016 Holiday Wish List The holidays are just around the corner and while many prepare to spend time with family and friends, the Arkansas Food Bank is working to ensure all Arkansans can enjoy the magic of the holiday season. Tyler Lindsey joins us this morning with more on how you can help. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The Arkansas Food Bank 2016 Holiday Wish List Just around the corner and while many prepare to spend time with family and friends--the arkansas food bank is working to ensure all arkansans can enjoy the magic of the holiday season. Tyler lindsey joins us to help kick off national food bank week. ((victoria))





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Food Bank Of The Rockies Benefits From Holiday Carousel The carousel is at the Denver Pavilions for the holidays. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:41Published on January 3, 2020 Turkey Fund Raises Thousands For Families This Holiday Season The KDKA-TV Turkey Fund raised thousands of dollars this year for local families in need. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:56Published on December 27, 2019