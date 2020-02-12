SECT Presents 'The Secret Garden'

Children's literature comes to life on stage this weekend... as the sioux empire community theatre presents, the secret garden.

It's the start of the theatre company's 5-th season... and there's no better way than with a blockbuster musical!

Joining us this morning is... patrick pope, tim hanson playing archibald craven and emerson townsend playing mary lennox.

The sioux empire community theatre is proud start their 5th season of their family friendly stage adventures series with the hauntingly beautiful broadway blockbuster musical the secret garden.

The secret garden opens thursday, october 13 and continues till sunday, october, 23, 2016.

With performances on thursdays - saturdays at 7 pm and saturdays and sundays at 2:00 pm.

Tickets are only $15.00.

All seating is general admission.

The secret garden will be performed at the historic orpheum theatre located 315 n.

Phillips ave, sioux falls, sd 57104.

The secret garden is proudly sponsored by cortrust bank the secret garden is presented with special permission from samuel french.

Description this enchanting classic of children's literature is reimagined in brilliant musical style by composer lucy simon and marsha norman, the pulitzer prize-winning playwright of 'night mother.

Orphaned in india, 11 year-old mary lennox returns to yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle archibald and his invalid son colin.

The estate's many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the "dreamers", spirits from mary's past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing the secret garden's compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal.

Director: kit rodgers musical director: karl graber stage manager: alicia j.

Van der bill cast: mary lennox......emer son townsend the dreamers: lily craven.... ..kerri smith fakir........phosalae suriyasak capt.

Albert lennox.mike kutter rose lennox..... maddie paul lieutenant wright..noah bunger alice......marie mclaughlin major holmes....n ate kutter claire holmes....sh aelyn laferty ayah...........megann davis children... amara mcpherson-bassey, alanna smith, kalli barnhart, maggie fitzgibbons mrs. medlock.... colette gross dr. neville craven...jo shua hofer archibald craven.....tim hanson martha..........cat paul dickon........isaac smith ben weatherstaff ..

Phosalae suriyasak colin craven....n oah winters jane........shaelyn laferty mrs. winthrop... megann davis tickets are available on our website siouxfallsthea tre.com http: , by phone 605-360-4800 or in person mondays - fridays from 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm.

Warning: for the safety of our actors, late seating is not allowed for this performance.

About the sioux empire community theatre mission statement: to provide quality, affordable community theatre accessible to all residents of the sioux empire; and to provide hands-on learning experiences in the greater sioux empire community in all aspects of volunteer driven theatre performance and production.

Sioux empire community theatre history: believing that local theatre is vital to the fabric of the community, a number of local theatre enthusiasts began meeting in the spring of 2003 to explore the possibility of funding a brand-new community theatre.

