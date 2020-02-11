((chris)) the samsung galaxy note seven debacle continues -- as the phones -- now being banned from all u-s flights.

That story tops this morning's breakfast buzz.

((marissa)) the f-a-a announced the emergency order friday afternoon.

Officials warn --- passengers caught trying to hide note 7 phones in their luggage will face "criminal prosecution," the f-a-a ban comes just days after samsung urged its customers worldwide to power off their faulty devices --saying overheating batteries caused phones to ignite.

Samsung has announced it will no longer produce the galaxy note seven, ((chris)) facebook ceo mark zuckerberg is looking for someone to be the voice of his new virtual assistant - ai jarvis.

Robert downey junior, who plays iron man in the marvel studios franchise, jumped at the opportunity.

Downey junior says he'll do it -- but there are a few conditions.

He wants zuckerberg to pay the fees to paul bettany -- who plays jarvis, the voice of iron man's virtual assistant, in the movies.

Bettany would then have to donate the funds to a charity chosen by benedict cumberbatch.

Cumberbatch plays the leading role in "doctor strange" -- the newest marvel movie .

((marissa)) couples will soon be able to get married in disney world's magic kingdom... at night... for the very first time.

Starting in january of 2017, couples will be able to get married in front of cinderella's castle alongside up to 300 guests after dark once the park has closed to the public.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds and their guests can celebrate with a reception in fantasyland.

The fairytale magic will cost a minimum of $180,000.

((chris)) the upcoming race for the white house isn't the only election this fall... restaurant chain bob evans held a national sausage selection election.

And the winner??

More americans across the country prefer sausage links to sausage patties!

The all-important election found that sausage preference fell on generational lines... with millennials and gen- x-ers choosing links over baby boomers' love of patties.

And 59-percent of women chose links while only 48- percent of men sided with the patty.

Now it's time to check in with rick with