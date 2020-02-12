Global  

J.d.

Buckridge with payroll vault is here today to tell us about six steps to small business success.

Six steps to small business success presented by sean manning, cpa, author: six steps to small business success with guest speaker malvina messler, executive vp of business development the joplin area chamber of commerce is hosting a special presentation at the endzone by ceo, author, and cpa, sean manning.

Sean will be joined by busi-ness development expert malvina messler, who will present secrets on building relationships and growing a business.

The six steps to small business success presentation is designed to give the audience the necessary tools, guidance, and knowledge to take their small business goals and make them a successful reality.

Sean manning cpa &amp; ceo date: october 28th time: 9am-2pm (lunch provided) location: the endzone facility missouri southern state university 3950 newman road joplin, mo 64801 cost: $49.00 rsvp: (417) 624- 4150?

Www.joplincc.com joplin area chamber of commerce (417) 623-0941 - payroll vault malvina messler executive vp of business development

