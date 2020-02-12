AR Insect Festival interview KNWA

Professor of entomology insect festival the 15th insect festival will be october 18, 2016.

About the insect festival the goal of the insect festival of arkansas is to educate and entertain the people of arkansas, particularly its children, about the beauty, value, and interest of insects and other arthropods.

The first festival was held in 1993.

The festival is free to the public and everyone, from babies to the elderly, is invited.

The one-day event typically draws 3,000 to 4,00people.

Pauline whitaker arena there are many educational exhibits with expert entomologists to answer your questions.

Admission is free and there is ample parking for buses and cars adjacent to the arena.

View maps & directions here.

It takes most people about 1-2 hours to go through the festival.

Insect festival displays arthropod zoo educational displays of living insects, spiders, scorpions, millipedes, centipedes and other arthropods provide an opportunity for children to see these creatures up close and talk about them with our graduate students and faculty and other entomologists.

Children have the opportunity to hold live giant cockroaches and overcome insect phobias at this display.

The arthropod museum of arkansas a comprehensive display of tropical butterflies, beetles, and other dramatic insects, as well as local butterflies and moths, and the diversity of insects.

Honey bee exhibit the honey bee exhibit has an observation with live bees making honey, caring for the larvae, and children can find the queen.

People can learn about the importance of bees in pollination of our crops and wild flowers, how honey is produced, and other products of the hive such as pollen, propolis, beeswax, royal jelly, and bee venom.

The arthropod museum of arkansas a comprehensive display of tropical butterflies, beetles, and other dramatic insects, as well as local butterflies and moths, and the diversity of insects.

Games, crafts, and cockroach races there will be games such as hissing cockroach races that are always a hit with the children, children's crafts and drawing areas, and temporary insect tatoos.

The cotton patch the cotton patch display has an actual patch of ripe cotton where childen can learn about this important crop, its insect pests, and watch cotton actually be ginned.

This is a major hit with children.

Everyone can talk with experts on cotton entomology.

Cultural exhibits insects have played a major role in human history, fine arts, literature, movies, and popular culture.

Examples of insects in the media, arts, and human history will be presented.

Aquatic insects, forest insects, and other exhibits many other displays and exhibits will educate and amaze the public about the importance of insects in our streams, lakes, ponds, forests, lawns, and other habitats.

Come join the entomologists of arkansas for a day of fun, festivities, and education about the incredible diversity, importance, and beauty of insects.

There is something for everyone.

((marissa)) the time is and you're taking a live look at this morning.

More northwest arkansas headlines still to come.

###