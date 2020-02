Idaho man on cruise ship quarantined due to coronavirus

THANKS RACHEL...AGROUP OF CRUISESHIP PASSENGERS...REMAINSQUARANTINED ATSEA... AS THENUMBER OFDIAGNOSED CASESOF CORONA VIRUSON BOARD...CONTINUES TOGROW.TIM POND... OFBUHL... IS ONE OFTHE MORE THANTHREE-THOUSANDPEOPLE STUCK ONTHE DIAMONDPRINCESS CRUISESHIP... FLOATING OFFOF THE COAST OFJAPAN.POND SAYS,GENERALLY... THECRUISE COMPANYHAS BEENCOMMUNICATINGWELL WITHPASSENGERS --KEEPING THEM UP TODATE ON THENUMBER OF NEWCASES EACH DAY.HE ALSO SAYS EACHPASSENGER HAS ATHERMOMETER... TOTEST THEMSELVESDAILY ."I RAN OUT OFMEDICINE BUTPRINCESS HAS BEENGOOD, THEY'VESUPPLIED ALL OF IT,THEY'VE REFILLEDALL OF IT AND THEYDID SO AT THEIREXPENSE.

IT TOOKTHEM A FEW DAYS TODO SO BUTCONSIDERINGTHEY'RE SUPPLYINGFOR OVER ATHOUSAND PEOPLE,I'M SURE IT TOOK AFEW DAY TO."TIM HAD A FEVER AFEW DAYS AGOBUT SAYS HE'SFEELING BETTERNOW.IF ALL GOES WELL,