Charity opens up 'Ecobrick' park in west Indonesia with furniture made from recycled plastic

A charity has worked to redevelop a park in the city of Padang in west Indonesia but installing furniture made from "ecobricks".

The Ecobrick park is sited in the old city dock area of ​​Padang City, and uses plastic bottles packed with "clean and dry used plastic to a set density" to make the Ecobricks.

Guests, filmed on February 12, can be seen relaxing and chatting in the area on a table and chairs designed from Ecobricks.

Andika, one of the proposers behind the making of the park, said" "They and our friends helped make this Ecobrick park to support the people of the city of Padang to understand their environment and their garbage, because garbage such as bottles and plastic can benefit this area." The young people of Padang City not only make Ecobrick tables and chairs, but also arches, towers and wall decorations.