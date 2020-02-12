Travel Tips with Jane Gunn 10/18

Ci: it's tuesday so we're here with jane gunn from the travel company, how are you doing jane?

Jg: good, how are you connor!

Ci: good, good to have you on.

We're talking about cruises again because it's national plan a cruise month.

So there's so many deals going on.

We can just dive in here.

Jg: we're talking about whatever cruise line you'r einterested in.

If you're looking to plan a cruise, october is the month to do it.

Ci: i've never been on a cruise, now might be the time.

Jg: well i'm telling you there's some very inexpensive deals right in our backyard.

Carnival has cruises out of new orleans, galvenston, and mobile.

So they're within driving distance, you don't have to pay for airfare.

And they have five day cruises right now on these promotions, $259 a person.

That includes everything but alcohol.

You couldn't eat out for that cheap for five days.

It's a deal.

And you go to mexico, cozumel is beautiful.

There's so many great promotions.

We've talked about alaska in the past.

$799 per person.

The best part of all these promotions, not only are you paying great prices, they're giving you free upgrades, or they're giving you spending money on board the ship, up to $300.

If you want to do a river cruise in europe, they're offering free airfare out of dallas or new orleans.

And you can plan all the way to 2018.

Book early and budget it out.

Though there are a few places where the price will be a bit more during peak season.

Ci: alright!

And where can people get more information?

They're giving you spending money on board the ship, up to $300.

If you want to do a river cruise in europe, they're offering free airfare out of dallas or new orleans.

And you can plan all the way to 2018.

Book early and budget it out.

Though there are a few places where the price will be a bit more during peak season.

Ci: alright!

And where can people get more information?

Jg: give us a call at the travel company.

It's 388-trip.

388-8747.

Or come see us on north 18th street.

Ci: alright and we will have the information on our site as well which is myarklamiss.com.

Back to you michelle