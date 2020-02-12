Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > JTS Mortgage Minute - October 18, 2016

JTS Mortgage Minute - October 18, 2016

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
JTS Mortgage Minute - October 18, 2016

JTS Mortgage Minute - October 18, 2016

Jeff Farnham of JTS & Co.

Mortgage Brokers tells us about streamlined refinancing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

JTS Mortgage Minute - October 18, 2016

Welcome back everyone.

First all what is it.

Sometimes we can do that without an appr asal.

Typically what we look at.

No it is only those.

Now you can.

We still seeing trends.

Now is a great time to refinance.

It depends on more




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

JTS Mortgage Minute 2/11/20 - Local Vs. National Mortgage Advisors [Video]JTS Mortgage Minute 2/11/20 - Local Vs. National Mortgage Advisors

Jeff Farnham of JTS & Co. Mortgage Professionals stresses why finding a local lender is the best option for homebuyers. Although national lenders can sometimes offer lower interest rates, this..

Credit: WCBIPublished

JTS Mortgage Minute 11/29/16 [Video]JTS Mortgage Minute 11/29/16

Jeff Farnham joins to talk about first time home buyers.

Credit: WCBIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.