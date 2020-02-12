Try It Before You Buy It: Pocket Hose

(( infomercial 2: are you tired of wrestling with your old fashion hose?

Is it heavy and hard to carry?

Does it tangle and kink?

)) then you need the pocket hose top brass.

Because it promises to alleviate all of that plus .

((infomercial: it's new and improved.

)) i bought the pocket hose for 19.99 at target ..

And it does come with a money back guarentee ..

So if you don't like it ..

You can return it!!

Need to record: but don't take home improvement guy's word for it ... let me try it before you buy.

Product shot and infomercial -- the pocket hose claims to have super scientific technology that let's it grow double in size, never tangle and never kink.

((infomercial: just turn on the water and the hose grows and grows.

)) michelle: all right let's turn this sucker on and see if it grows.... oe )) but when i tried it -- it didn't grow -- i just got all wet.

I decided to give it a little help and lay the hose out flat is it growing?

)) but .... i don't see it growing )) it still won't grow.

At leats not like it does on t-v.

But maybe it will put itself away as advertised.

((infomercial: the top brass contracts when your done ..

It's putting itself away )) michelle: let's try it yep ..

Just like me that promise is also all wet.

Because it only recoils a little oohh ..

Recoiling, recoiling ... still not impressive)) nope ... but for the last test -- we try to make the pocket hose -- unkink just like on t-v this is the most unimpressive thing i've ever seen so it's definitely not living up to the hype home improvement guy.

So this pocket hose appears to be a dud ..

When it comes to living up to its promises.

But it does have some benefit.

It is super compact ..

And cheap ... so if all you need is a 50 foot hose ... i guess we'll call it a deal.

