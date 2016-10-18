Tech Bytes: 10-18-16

In today's tech bytes... more computer issues for major airlines.

For a while monday night, passengers had trouble making or changing reservations.

The airlines affected were american, southwest, and virgin america.

A technical glitch is being blamed... not a hack.

Google's airfare search tool, "google flights", has a new way to help you save even more money.

A new feature shows you when ticket prices are expected to rise on certain flights.

That way, you can book before they get more expensive.

Google's hotel finder is also getting an upgrade.

And it may be back to the drawing board for facebook in australia.

The social network is testing whether to greet users with a weather forecast for their area.

The only problem is... the temperatures are shown in fahrenheit... and australians use celsius.

And that's leaving some aussies rather "cool" to the new feature.

Those are your tech bytes.

Have a great day.

Dan: