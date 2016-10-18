Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tech Bytes: 10-18-16

Tech Bytes: 10-18-16

Video Credit: WSYR ABC 9 Syracuse - Published < > Embed
Tech Bytes: 10-18-16

Tech Bytes: 10-18-16

Diane Macedo and Kendis Gibson have the latest on the cutting edge of technology.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tech Bytes: 10-18-16

In today's tech bytes... more computer issues for major airlines.

For a while monday night, passengers had trouble making or changing reservations.

The airlines affected were american, southwest, and virgin america.

A technical glitch is being blamed... not a hack.

Google's airfare search tool, "google flights", has a new way to help you save even more money.

A new feature shows you when ticket prices are expected to rise on certain flights.

That way, you can book before they get more expensive.

Google's hotel finder is also getting an upgrade.

And it may be back to the drawing board for facebook in australia.

The social network is testing whether to greet users with a weather forecast for their area.

The only problem is... the temperatures are shown in fahrenheit... and australians use celsius.

And that's leaving some aussies rather "cool" to the new feature.

Those are your tech bytes.

Have a great day.

Dan:




You Might Like


Tweets about this

brandoncarroll

Brandon Carroll Riverbed sponsored another podcast over at the @packetpushers and its Gooooooood! Check it out.… https://t.co/CTOuggM48g 9 hours ago

packetpushers

Packet Pushers ♻ Podcast is OUT: Tech Bytes: Solving SaaS Performance Problems With Riverbed (Sponsored) - https://t.co/BPtymFRlHy 11 hours ago

RiverbedPartner

Riverbed Partners Listen to this Tech Bytes episode to learn how Riverbed’s SteelConnect EX enables SD-WAN, security, and a full rout… https://t.co/R00XSlcT5v 13 hours ago

Bryan_Healey

Bryan Healey RT @kendallhtucker: We have work to do! https://t.co/AJ88AcmDRX 16 hours ago

fishepa

Paul Fisher RT @CSpireBusiness: Our annual Bytes & Bites Technology Solution Summit is back and bigger than ever in 2020 with 5 new locations. Learn m… 17 hours ago

CSpireBusiness

C Spire Business Our annual Bytes & Bites Technology Solution Summit is back and bigger than ever in 2020 with 5 new locations. Lea… https://t.co/eOstCekKNA 17 hours ago

ndamianiPCSD

Nicholas Damiani Peru Tech Bytes Podcast Episode 4: Teaching Without Wires. Enjoy! https://t.co/3LRSpgOuBH 19 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tech Bytes: 10-24-16 [Video]Tech Bytes: 10-24-16

Diane Macedo and Kendis Gibson have the latest on the cutting edge of technology.

Credit: WSYR ABC 9 SyracusePublished

Tech Bytes: 10-19-16 [Video]Tech Bytes: 10-19-16

Diane Macedo and Kendis Gibson have the latest on the cutting edge of technology.

Credit: WSYR ABC 9 SyracusePublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.