could alaska go blue?

Expect to hear this presidential election... alaska could vote blue.

Yes, that's right..

Recent polling shows clinton and trump neck and neck in the 49th state.

But are the polls accurate?

Or could alaska's 3 electoral votes go to a democrat for the first time in more than 40 years.

The year was 1964.

It was the first and only time alaska has ever gone blue in a presidential election voting for democrat pollster ivan moore says maybe so.... it's never been this close before not while i've been working here the last 25 years recent polls in alaska show hillary clinton inching closer to front-runner donald trump.

In some, his lead in the state has disappeared to within the margin of error.

Moore's polling shows trump at 36.1 percent, clinton at 30.6 percent and libertarian candidate gary johnson at 17.9 percent.

A whole bunch of them don't like a lot of them don't feel like they've got a choice that's where a lot of gary johnson's votes come from u-s senator lisa murkowski released a poll showing clinton behind trump by just three percent.

Both moore's and murkowski's polling was released before the infamous trump tape.

The most recent poll provided by the alaska democratic party shows clinton only trailing by one percent.

Well we're very excited to see such a tight race welcomed news from the party's executive director.

As far as alaska, we've been trending, we are an emerging state, we've been moving more and more towards a progressive outlook for a number of election cycles so i wouldn't be all surprised to see us turn alaska blue this year polls are polls as for the republicans..

The party's vice chair isn't too concerned.

He says in the end..

Alaskans will vote for the party's platform.

What platform is best for alaska?

Is it an economic freedom, responsible development platform?

Or is it an environmental lock em up policy or a big tax and spend platform.

So could alaska break a traditional trend and go blue for the first time in 42 years?

We'll have to wait until november 8th to find out.

Polling website five-thirty eight dot com also shows a very close race between clinton and trump here in alaska... but says trumps chances of winning the state are at 64.4%... to clintons 35.5%.

