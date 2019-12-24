Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > could alaska go blue?

could alaska go blue?

Video Credit: KTUU - Published < > Embed
could alaska go blue?could alaska go blue?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

could alaska go blue?

Expect to hear this presidential election... alaska could vote blue.

Yes, that's right..

Recent polling shows clinton and trump neck and neck in the 49th state.

But are the polls accurate?

Or could alaska's 3 electoral votes go to a democrat for the first time in more than 40 years.

The year was 1964.

It was the first and only time alaska has ever gone blue in a presidential election voting for democrat pollster ivan moore says maybe so.... it's never been this close before not while i've been working here the last 25 years recent polls in alaska show hillary clinton inching closer to front-runner donald trump.

In some, his lead in the state has disappeared to within the margin of error.

Moore's polling shows trump at 36.1 percent, clinton at 30.6 percent and libertarian candidate gary johnson at 17.9 percent.

A whole bunch of them don't like a lot of them don't feel like they've got a choice that's where a lot of gary johnson's votes come from u-s senator lisa murkowski released a poll showing clinton behind trump by just three percent.

Both moore's and murkowski's polling was released before the infamous trump tape.

The most recent poll provided by the alaska democratic party shows clinton only trailing by one percent.

Well we're very excited to see such a tight race welcomed news from the party's executive director.

As far as alaska, we've been trending, we are an emerging state, we've been moving more and more towards a progressive outlook for a number of election cycles so i wouldn't be all surprised to see us turn alaska blue this year polls are polls as for the republicans..

The party's vice chair isn't too concerned.

He says in the end..

Alaskans will vote for the party's platform.

What platform is best for alaska?

Is it an economic freedom, responsible development platform?

Or is it an environmental lock em up policy or a big tax and spend platform.

So could alaska break a traditional trend and go blue for the first time in 42 years?

We'll have to wait until november 8th to find out.

Polling website five-thirty eight dot com also shows a very close race between clinton and trump here in alaska... but says trumps chances of winning the state are at 64.4%... to clintons 35.5%.

Coming up this wednesday, we'll



Recent related news from verified sources

New Tech Could Unlock An Alaskan Oil Boom

Alaska is considered by many to be an oil region in decline, with natural depletion and oil prices...
OilPrice.com - Published

Schiff warns that Trump could sell Alaska to Russia if unchecked

Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead House impeachment manager, warned on Monday that if President Trump's...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

white_steff

Steff @gsudarlin It doesn’t really list anything in Statesboro since my insurance is based in Alaska, but they did tell m… https://t.co/JjUP3xZOD5 3 days ago

Harrellmusic

Mark Harrell @MaconBlair I feel like there is a story line behind some of your characters. the guy from Blue Ruin could easily b… https://t.co/hI4QVghhFU 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alaska Dentist Could Be Headed to Prison After Hoverboard Video Goes Viral [Video]Alaska Dentist Could Be Headed to Prison After Hoverboard Video Goes Viral

A dentist from Alaska could be headed to prison after he is convicted on 46 counts.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published

Moose Lets Man Untangle Christmas Lights from Its Face [Video]Moose Lets Man Untangle Christmas Lights from Its Face

Occurred on March 17, 2017 / Anchorage, Alaska, USA Info from Licensor: "My outside camera kept alarming motion at my front door. I was trying to watch a game on TV and it was getting to be annoying so..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.