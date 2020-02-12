Progress on Butte Superfund sites

Learning about the progress of cleanup efforts at superfund sites around butte.

The environmental protection agency presented their five year report.

N-b-c montanas judith retana was there and has the details.

16 - 23 47 - 58 58 - 1:06 butte is most known for mining.

However, the thing thats made it famous is also the source of some health concerns .

The environmental protection agency is presenting their five year review report of butte superfund sites to this group.

Dozens of residents like beverly hartline turned out.

"i want to be an informed citizen and find out whats going on' e-p-a reviewed sites like the berkely pit where water sampling has been limited because of safety concerns of physically being on the water.

They say the streamside tailings is seeing the return the of some wildlife.

While the warm springs pond still has high levels of arsenic.

At the butte priority soils operable unit, theyre conducting residential contamination clean up.

Presenters say letting people know whats going is crucial.

"were smack dab in the middle of an urban area so thats why its important to the community understands what contaminants of concern we're dealing with" standup "theres not much running through this stream now but millions of dollars are being poured into this effort to help protect silver bow creek when the water does start to flow through" protecting whats at bottom of the creek is equally important to hartline.

"im concerned about making sure things are safe here for the people who live here and also things are safe downstream because you dont want to have to do this stuff over again" the e-p-a says they will stay in butte to see the remediation of superfund sites through and will continue to work to improve relationships with the community.

In butte, judith retana, n-b-c montana.

Another meeting will be held wednesday.

The e-p-a will hold a presentation on the restoration, community involvement and the superfund program in butte.

That will be at 1300 park street at 4 p-m.

