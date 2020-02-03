Macaulay Culkin scolded James Franco for asking him about Leaving Neverland 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:45s - Published Macaulay Culkin scolded James Franco for asking him about Leaving Neverland Macaulay Culkin scolded James Franco when he asked him what he thought of the Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Macaulay Culkin Recalls Chiding James Franco Over Michael Jackson Documentary Question When addressing Dan Reed's controversial 'Leaving Neverland', the 'Home Alone' star insists that the...

AceShowbiz - Published 12 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this gen21 Macaulay Culkin scolded James Franco for asking him about Leaving Neverland The Home Alone star was close friends w… https://t.co/Oh3g95kh1U 5 hours ago People Magazine SA Macaulay Culkin scolded James Franco for asking him about Leaving Neverland - https://t.co/DKm33byWvC https://t.co/wrSkqC2iMj 7 hours ago myTalk 107.1 #MacaulayCulkin scolded #JamesFranco when he asked him what he thought of the Michael Jackson documentary “Leaving… https://t.co/iwktfyvhp1 15 hours ago CINEMANEW24.COM Macaulay Culkin scolded James Franco for asking him about Leaving Neverland – Film News | https://t.co/z8Ev4M8udX… https://t.co/wWhuYhCe8Y 16 hours ago CINEMANEW24.COM Macaulay Culkin scolded James Franco for asking him about Leaving Neverland – Music News https://t.co/uFJvEZ6LL3 https://t.co/QVMdGbRq8H 17 hours ago Echoingwalls Music Macaulay Culkin scolded James Franco for asking him about Leaving Neverland - The Home Alone star was close friends… https://t.co/8dBOIO7ys8 20 hours ago World News Read Most In 24 hours Macaulay Culkin Scolded James Franco For Asking Him About Leaving Neverland Documentary https://t.co/2BdNiNsCJc 20 hours ago Music news From Music News - Macaulay Culkin scolded James Franco for asking him about Leaving Neverland https://t.co/eEw4ZnpQH6 #musicnews 21 hours ago