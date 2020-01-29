SAMSUNG 7 BAN FROM FLYING

Tasmin: and if you're traveling anytime soon you may want to double check your cellphone.

Whag's brianna hurwitz explains why.

<<brianna hurwitz reporting: an emergency order to ban all samsung note7 galaxy cell phones from airplanes went in to effect on october 15th.

This after the phones started to catch fire.

But tonight...passengers flying are still weary.

"of course i am concerned.

Especially i have a little one and of course i'm concerned about it."

Hurwitz: officials say anyone who tries to board a plane with a samsung galaxy note7 will be denied access.

The united states department of transportation says passangers who attempt to pack their phone in their carryon puts others at a dangerously severe disadvantage to their safety.

"it is a interesting step in technology that the more you have power in a small device the more it is potentially explosive.

So there's a lesson for everybody there."

Hurwitz: jaklitsh is flying out of reagan international airport in washington, d.c.

He says he understands the company's push from a business perspective, but would like to see more safety measures from samsung.

"yeah, i think they need to be tested more before it was put out on the market.

I understand the pressures of getting new technology out there but this really is a safety issue and if you see the pictures of the damage of the samsung's you know...they really should've tested that more."

Hurwitz: samsung officials released this statement hoping to quell the concerns of passengers.

"we urge all galaxy note7 owneres to exchange their device or obtain a refund before they arrive at the airport.

We know this is an inconvenience to our customers but their safety has to remain our top priority."

Hurwitz: as a precautionary measure, samsung representatives at the ronald reagan international airport are located near every information desk in terminals a b and c.

In washington, d.c., brianna hurwitz, whag news.

>> morgan: if you or someone you know has a samsung galaxy note7 phone officials are urging to contact them regarding the recall.

Tasmin: