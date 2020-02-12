Global  

House Gives Greenlight to New Smithsonian Museum Dedicated to Women’s History

The prospect of a U.S. women’s history museum is growing as House lawmakers passed a bill to start the project that will be part of the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
