hot topics wednesday

Win 11-1 every morning this time...we take a look at some of the hot topics on the web.

Our first headline is from the worlds greatest website - youtube..... we introduce one of the most elaborate kids star wars halloween costumes ever designed.... introducing the tauntaun - from empire strikes back..... the creative costume was hand made by his parents - and there is no indication if they plan to design an adult sized version.... our next item is courtesy of mashable.com.

M m's just announced they're rolling out caramel filling next year.

Simply put - instead of an m m filled with chocolate or a peanut - you can get one filled with caramel.

They won't be a limited time thing either - caramel m m's will be a permanent flavor.

Don't expect to steal these from your kids halloween candy stash this year... the carmel m and m's arrive ?next?

May!

You can find links to our hot topics on our facebook page at 44news this morning.

Check 'em out..

Tell us what you think.




