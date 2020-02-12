Global  

Tuesday Sports Oct. 18th

Tuesday Sports Oct. 18th

Tuesday Sports Oct. 18th

Dodgers look to go up a game on the Cubs, Blue Jays look to stay alive in Toronto, South and Service held the 7th annual “Spike Out Cancer” match.
Tuesday Sports Oct. 18th

Back to back shutouts.

It only seems appropriate one hundred and thrity three years later dodger fans get their chance to witness history.

Bottom 3, corey seager 0 for 15 with runners in scoring position make that one for 16 as this single will score andrew toles dodgers out to the early 1-0 lead.

An inning later catcher yasmani grandal takes jake arrieta deep, and it's gone.....l-a goes up 3 to zero scoring more then enough runs for rich hill as the dodgers beat the cubs 5-0 and take the series lead.

"it wasn't his best stuff.

The curveball commmand wasn't as he would like it.

That just shows when he goes out there and competes he still has a very good chance at getting guys out."

Dodgers cubs face each other the same time tomorrow, as john lackey faces dodger 20 year- old rookie julio urias.

Looking for its first trip to the world series since 1997 the indians look to clinch today in toronto.

Cleveland has yet to lose in a game in this year's playoffs after a little managerial magic lasty night from terry francona.

Toronto starts the scoring the early in bottom 3rd josh donaldson goes yard off the corey kluber curveball.

For the first time in this series, the blue jays have the lead, 1-0.

Bottom four jays add to the 1-0 lead.

With 2 runners on, ezequiel carrera bloops a single to shallow center and troy tulowitzki scores.

The jays don't look back in this one winning 5-1, taking the series to game 5 tommorrow.

These two teams will be back at again tommorrow as the indians look to clinch game six in the six with 10 games left in the u-a-a volleyball season it's easy to start thinking about the playoffs.

The 8th-ranked sea wolves pushed their school-record winning streak to 19 matches... after two road victories against central washington and northwest nazarene the green and gold will begin their home stand against g-nac rival simon fraser this thursday.

For the past seven years south and service volleyball have met in october in the annual spike out cancer match.

Tongiht was no different as both south anchorage teams and fans all wore their favorite shade of pink.

South took the first set in this one 25-7, and then had to come back in the second set with a kill from halle carter to make it 20 to 18 service.

After going up 24- 23 in the second set.....emily grace williams gets the kill here to make 25-23 wolverines the darkside sweeps this one winning the third set 25-7 friday night lights.....as east and west prepare to face off in the large school state football championship....pr epare you the fan with a quick overview on how these teams got here.

Starting with the t-birds have outscoring opponents 247 to 110 this season.

This will also not be the first time these two schools have met with east defeating the eagles 16 to 0 in week 7.

It's the east side defense that has been making a statement this postseason on allowing 14 points.... the thunderbirds last state football titles well that came in 2003 quentin pilcher and the eagles spread offfense have outscored opponents 302-199 this season.

Three of the eagles losses this year came to from some of the states best losing to so-hi, east, and bartlett.

Offense has been the name of the game this postsseason for west scoring at least 28 points in both post season wins.

State titles are nothing new for the one eagle squad at this team looks to defend its state football title on friday.

Finally tonight, a shipment of




