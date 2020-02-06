Global  

Arvind Kejriwal meets AAP MLAs; will take oath as Delhi CM on February 16

Arvind Kejriwal meets AAP MLAs; will take oath as Delhi CM on February 16

Arvind Kejriwal meets AAP MLAs; will take oath as Delhi CM on February 16

After mega win, Arvind Kejriwal held meeting with the newly-elected AAP MLAs.

The meeting took place at Kejriwal's residence.

Kejriwal was elected as leader of legislative party and he will take oath as Delhi CM on February 16.
