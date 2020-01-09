Be The Match Donor Registry Drive 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WMBD - Published Be The Match Donor Registry Drive Every 3 minutes, someone in the United States is diagnosed with blood cancer. It's a pretty scary statistic, but what if you had the power to help them? Actually, your bone marrow could be the cure they need. All they need is a way to find you. Thankfully, that problem can be easily solved. My next guests, Megan Magee, a blood marrow donor, and Maureen Leuba, a Be The Match Volunteer, will explain how. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Be The Match Donor Registry Drive >> you're watching "living well" on wmbd. >> every three minutes someone in the u.s. is diagnosed with blood cancer. It's a pretty scary stat. What if you had the power to help them? Actually your bone marrow could be the key they need. Thankfully that problem can be easily solved. My next guest, megan mcgee is a blood donor. She will explain how that works. Welcome to "living well". >> there is a subject that's near and dear to your hearts. You have a definite connection. Can you tell me how you became interested in donation? >> my father has been battling leukemia for years. A bone marrow transplant became available for him. I was the best match. I donated by bone marrow to him and he received the transplant 80 days ago. >> i was a stem cell transplant recipient. I was diagnosed with aml. A very aggressive blood cancer. My only chance of survival was through a stem cell transplant. It's so important to get other people on board to want to donate. You have a big event coming up. Tell us about it. >> it's through be the match. The largest not for profit organization that focusing on helping people who need marrow and core blood transplants am they are under the national donor group. It will be on the october 26th at bradley. People between two and 44 can come if they are generally in good health. And you have a one in 154 chance you will be called in to be a stem cell or bone marrow donor. Having gone through the experience. Did it hurt? >> it was so simple. I did shots five days up until the transplant for my personal case. It was a five hour process for me and again another five hour process the second day. It's really simple. My mom told me she's like i can't believe you did that. I said it's probably the most easiest and extraordinary things you can do. It wasn't painful. >> what megan did was donate platelets and plasma. It's putting a needle in our arm and donating. If you would like to donate. Tuesday october 25th and wednesday october 26th at bradley university. If weather does not permit,





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Finding Help For Harrison Harrison is a North Texas third-grader who got a leukemia diagnosis in October and a donor drive is set for Sunday to find a match for the 9-year-old as he fights a rare form of blood cancer. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:05Published on January 9, 2020