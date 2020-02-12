F1 Ferrari SF1000 - Interview with Mattia Binotto

Ferrari’s 2020 challenger is called the SF1000, reflecting the fact that, at some point this season, the Scuderia will be the first team ever to take part in 1000 Formula 1 Grands Prix, in this the year that the top racing category celebrates its 70th anniversary.

The car’s unveiling was presided over by the Scuderia’s Team Principal and Managing Director Mattia Binotto, who recalled the words of the founder, Enzo Ferrari to sum up the emotions evoked by the Maranello marque: “Give a child a piece of paper and some crayons and ask them to draw a car and it will definitely be red.” Passion of course, but also innovation, research, team spirit and a will to compete; the qualities that are at the root of #essereFerrari, the hashtag coined last year that highlights the values of those who work for the Scuderia.