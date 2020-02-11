Macon-Bibb residents are getting into the swing of recycling

Elementary students.

Macon-bibb county residents wanted to be able to recyle, and thanks to a new program they're doing it.

The solid waste director says his department is helping even more people recycle.

:01 7 to 12 kevin barkley is the director of the macon babe solid waste department he's passionate about recycling "recycling is commodities tha can be used back in the economy for somebody else's raw material plastic bottles can be turned into carpet aluminum cans can be turned into pick up trucks."

More than 6,000 households are using recycling cards are being used around the current county "the residence of bib count have made this a success by starting in january 2 .4% die version of our solid waste going to a landfill and now we have increase that to 10% actually over 10% as of september of this year."

At the solid waste department 3,000 new recycling carts are ready for residence single stream recycling is simple "it is very simple an easy you mix all your plastic paper aluminum metal cans into one container and bring it to the curb for our collection."

The residence of making babe push to have recycling now they're showing everyone how much they care about the planet if you want a recyling cart, contact the solid waste department.

Either call or go to the county's website and use