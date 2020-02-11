Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Macon-Bibb residents are getting into the swing of recycling

Macon-Bibb residents are getting into the swing of recycling

Video Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
Macon-Bibb residents are getting into the swing of recycling

Macon-Bibb residents are getting into the swing of recycling

Since beginning a recycling program in January the Macon-Bibb County Solid Waste Department has delivered more than 6,000 recycling carts to residents.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Macon-Bibb residents are getting into the swing of recycling

Elementary students.

Macon-bibb county residents wanted to be able to recyle, and thanks to a new program they're doing it.

The solid waste director says his department is helping even more people recycle.

:01 7 to 12 kevin barkley is the director of the macon babe solid waste department he's passionate about recycling "recycling is commodities tha can be used back in the economy for somebody else's raw material plastic bottles can be turned into carpet aluminum cans can be turned into pick up trucks."

More than 6,000 households are using recycling cards are being used around the current county "the residence of bib count have made this a success by starting in january 2 .4% die version of our solid waste going to a landfill and now we have increase that to 10% actually over 10% as of september of this year."

At the solid waste department 3,000 new recycling carts are ready for residence single stream recycling is simple "it is very simple an easy you mix all your plastic paper aluminum metal cans into one container and bring it to the curb for our collection."

The residence of making babe push to have recycling now they're showing everyone how much they care about the planet if you want a recyling cart, contact the solid waste department.

Either call or go to the county's website and use



Recent related news from verified sources

American Battery Metals CEO sees interest in partnerships with electric vehicle makers surging

American Battery Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:ABML) CEO Doug Cole said Tuesday that the Nevada battery...
Proactive Investors - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Researchers learning more about possible exposure to microcystin by breathing air near toxic algae blooms [Video]Researchers learning more about possible exposure to microcystin by breathing air near toxic algae blooms

We know not to drink it. We know not to swim in it. Now, local researchers are getting more insight into whether there should be a concern for breathing the air near toxic blue-green algae blooms.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:41Published

Residents voice their concerns about natural gas release in [Video]Residents voice their concerns about natural gas release in

After they say they were getting the runaround from officials with Kinder Morgan, who owns the Tennessee Gas Pipeline plant near Clay City, the people of Powell County are demanding an explanation from..

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.