Journalists Take Video While Trapped in Protest Camps

In a press conference today, they describe an incident from yesterday where three people became trapped in the protest camp, fearing for their safety.

Ben smith has the story.

Nats; we need help.

They are now shaking the car.

A video was taken by three journalists who at one point feared for their safety.

Nats: we want to leave at this point, this is very scary.

According to the morton county sheriffs dept.

The journalists were invited into the camp to do some interviews.

The situation escalated when camp security realized the reporters didn't have a press pass.

"the journalists were fearful of putting their vehicle into park for fear this would unlock the doors.

They were eventually allowed to drive to the camp entrance.

However camp security closed the gate and blocked them in from leaving," says kyle kirchmeier, morton county sheriff nats: - we're media, we're surrounded, they're blocking us in with cars and trucks and they won't let us leave.

You can hear in the video, reporters calling 911, lt.

Glen ternes responded to find the reporters vehicle blocked in by protestors vehicles.

"i had to say please in the pa to get them to release the vehicle.

I can't tell you the number but there were a lot of bandanas ther and they were really riled up.

I had 12 officers there so if we would have been there, it could have been three, it could have been four to one.

Don't know if they are peaceful, don't know if they are violent but if you're a law enforcement officer, you have to take every precaution," says ternes morton county is investigating the incident, and says arrests could be coming.

Sheriff kirchmeier says the incident is part of a long list of increasingly aggressive actions by the protestors.

"this is not about the pipeline, this is not about the protestors, this is about the law," kirchmeier he says whether you're a reporter, or plan on protesting, to use caution when entering the camp.

Ben smith kx news.

Kirchmeier says he believes the standing rock sioux tribe is against any illegal activity at the camp.

He says out of all the people arrested over the last months, nearly 90% are from out of