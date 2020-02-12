EXCLUSIVE: Search continues for missing girl

Student..

Here's a look at what we uncovered today.... the reward for any information that leads to zu zu verk hasdoubled....ton early 30-thousand dollars.

Today police expanded their search-area......to include three more counties..

And police now say they have a "person of interest".....the girl's boyfriend..

Cbs 7's brianna gallegos joins us live from alpine.brianna....... are police holding out hope that she will be found alive?

Jay tatum..i spoke with xx who says now more than ever xx...that's why these missing signs all over town * are so important... "this is really a major concern for us.

In the town itself we haven't had this."

For nearly two decades as sheriff..

Ronny dodson hasn't worked a disappearance quite like this one.

22-year-old zuzu verk.vanished.

Gone by night and sheriff dodson is demanding answers.

"well one for her parents, thats the most important thing in the world.

You can only imagine the amount of grief they are going through right now but we want to find her for her health and her safety... just to know what happened."

According to police and witnesses.zuzu's boyfriend was one of the last people to see her before she was reported missing on xx "investigators are working on some really good leads right not break."

Today..cones blocked off a quiet street across from sul ross where investigator boyfriend.

19 different agencies were on hand.today investigator collected and walked out evidence from the apartment zuzu's said boyfriend is living.

"the hope is still that we find something but like i said some of the investigators now are starting to get more clues and as time goes on we are hoping some people's conscience will wake them up.

Lets see if we can do the right thing."

Even though evidence is collected.police looking and sheriff dodson is organizing crews to find zuzu.

"we've asked people in the outlining towns, the outlining community, the neighborhood, to report to us anything."

As crews hunt on foot for answers.investigator s sort through evidence.pursuing a single purpose.

Find zuzu verk.

"to the family we are sorry and we are woking our hearts out to try to find her and to the community.we hope the community helps us."

Live: this is the house where police say the boyfriend lives..no one is home..we tried to go to his place of work, but we were asked to leave.

So far, no one has answered the door when we knocked .

We're told the boyfriend now has a lawyer.

As for the girl's parents who spoke with us this weekend..they now have a media manager who said only right now they are focused on finding their daughter.

Live in alpine, cbs 7 news.reporting live in alpine..brianna