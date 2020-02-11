Delhi Election Results : मुस्तफाबाद विधानसभा सीट से 20 हजार से अध
Delhi Election Results : मुस्तफाबाद विधानसभा सीट से 20 हजार से अध
दिल्ली मुस्तफाबाद विधानसभा सीट पर 8 फरवरी को हुए मतदान में आप प्रत्याशी हाजी यूनुस ने जीत हासिल की है। उन्होंने अपने निकटतम प्रतिद्वंदी बीजेपी प्रत्याशी जगदीश प्रधान को 20704 वोटों से हराया।
