Houdini 10k in Appleton

Doing the show >>> a man miller with green bay parks division of forestry department.

>> lisa: they're doing the haunted chase race.

We're going to talk another race now.

>> millaine: harry houdini known for accomplishing amazing acts.

You can accomplish one by running the appleton houdini.

>> lisa: you are here because this is going to sell out soon.

>> guest: our second year for the houdini 10k.

It's downtown appleton.

It starts at houdini plaza and ends at the houdini gastropub.

We double the race and we only have 120 spots left.

>> millaine: tell us who's attending.

>> guest: everybody.

We have musicians walking through the crowd.

We have families.

You can see a picture.

For the most part, this is a race for anybody who wants to come out and compete in early saturday morning.

>> lisa: let's talk about proceeds.

Everything you do has a connection.

>> guest: when you start getting bigger races, you need more volunteers.

There will be over 30 to 40 volunteers just from the rotary club.

We also have another group that's going to do water stations.

>> lisa: i like how the medals have the houdini handcuffs.

>> guest: this year is better.

We have dangling handcuffs.

It gives it something fun.

>> millaine: tell us about the course, flat, hills, how do we navigate?

>> guest: starts at houdini plaza in downtown appleton.

Goes across the skyline bridge.

You come up and down through the river on the path.

It comes up by stone cellar brewery.

There's a little bit of hills.

That was the only complaint that there is a hill or two cured that is good.

We have to keep it more entertaining.

>> lisa: what you think it is about this run that makes it so popular and sells out so early?>> guest: you're going to get a high quality race.

You will get a great shirt.

The food is also great put on by the houdini gastropub.

>> millaine: sounds like fun.

You need to register.

>> guest: 129 left.

>> millaine: head to houdini 10k.

Taking place saturday, november 5, 9:00 a.m.

At houdini plaza in downtown appleton.