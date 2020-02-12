Corbyn: Government has learned nothing from Windrush scandal amid deportations

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the Government has "learned nothing" from the Windrush scandal.

Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Corbyn asked: "Does the Prime Minister think that someone who came to this country at the age of five and was the victim of county lines grooming and compelled to carry drugs, released five years ago and never re-offended deserves to be deported?"