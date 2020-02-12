Development Workshop celebrates 45 years of service

Or 20-19.

A recent survey found the unemployment rate for people with intellectual disabilities is twice as high when compared to the general population.

One local program in idaho falls is working to change that.

Local news 8's esmi careaga attended the 45th annual development workshop celebration today to find out what they do to help others.

Brian milne has an important job, he's a machine operator.

"tape dispensers, visor frame today i'm making u- tips."he' been working at the development workshop for 30 years... some may say brian's a loyal employee who takes pride in his job.

Sot: "i like it, it's a very good job.

I like the people too."

Brian has some disabilites..but he didn't let them stop him from working.

Sot: jessica weinrich, development workshop "we hav served 528 individuals last fiscal year and placed 154 individuals into competive integrated employement in the community."the development workshop program offers training.

Sot: "we help with individuals with veryingabilites achieve their dreams. we help them become succussful with not only life skills but also vocational skills."

Th program doesn't limite people who have disabilites.

Sot: "the obsticales they fac and the smiles on their faces everyday as they work towards their goal is just amazing."

Reporting in idaho falls i'm esmi careaga.

During the event businesses and individuals were awarded for hiring and mentoring people with disabilities or special