Neosho elementary students receive donation from law group

Neosho elementary students receive donation from law group
Students in the neosho school district receive a surprise gift.

Attorney group johnson, vorhees, and martucci based in joplin donated a beanie hat and sweatshirt to every student in pre-k through the 4th grade.

The clothes are in school colors and have the neosho wildcat mascot.

The law group visited a couple of elementaries in the district to hand the items to the




