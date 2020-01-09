Region One ESC Aiding Students Submit Financial Aid Forms

One e-s-c gear up here in the valley has a goal to meet along with the rest of the e-s-c's across the state.

It all has to do with the 65-30 plan.

The inniaciative centers around getting more student to submit their financial aid packages before the deadline.

The higher ed corrdinating board made a stop here in the valley recently in hopes of getting high school seniors to attend the college of their choice..

The region one education service center or esc is challenging our local educators to help these kids meet a very important goal.

Today we have the higher ed coordinator board here talking about the 6530 plan for our whole state where we are looking at increasing financial aid submission by 4 percent.

This year the students applying for financial aid were given the opportunity to get ahead of the game.

We know that it's very important for our region to look at that because if students apply for financial aid the early deadline was october first we are going to have more students completing college and graduating without all of that debt so its very important.

Dr. rosalva de hoyos...the director for guidance and counseling with mcallen isd says they're also reaching out to the parents.

Being that october first financial aid access to the application window got open we started very early with senior parent meetings as early as september 21st in each high school and we informed the parents of everything that the seniors could do and provided a checklist and provided a work book for each senior and we explained to the parents how to utilize the work book and in there we talked about financial aid ..the website, how to log in and also the different activities that are going to have this year.

Dr. de hoyos says on november first...mcallen isd will provide fasfa information at each high school from 6 to 8 pm.

Plus.... we also are planning to have a fasfa transmittal night november 19th when every student and their parents can come and submit their application and we have college reps there that will also assist along with all of our guidance counselors and college specialists that will be assisting each student each family with their application.

The leader for the texas challenge says region one esc is close to meeting that financial aid goal.

To also highlight that you all are doing a wonderful great job and based on our calculations it looks like we are only missing about 1034 students that if you all can find these kiddos and get them signed up you will be definatley on track.

Way to go region one esc.

