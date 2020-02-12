Global  

ORNL Office Opens

Chattanooga businesses will now have a quick connection to one of the most prestigious research centers in the world.

Oak ridge national labs will have an office in the epb building from now on.

It's to work with local business and industry as part of chattanooga's innovation district.

Jeff cornett was introduced at a morning meeting.

He's the industrial and and economic development manager.

The unique collaboration was set up by congressman chuck fleischmann, who represents both cities in congress.

Chuck fleischmann, "let's just say hypothetically a manufacturer has a problem.

They can go to ornl and get it solved.

So, these resources were there ...they were largely untapped by chattanooga."

Jeff cornett "when i go in to talk to a company i ask them what keeps them up at night.

And usually the things that keep the leadership of a company up at night are the major problems and we look at those problems and we try, try to figure out is there a solution at oak ridge national lab."

That new partnership includes hamilton county, the city of chattanooga, the chamber of commerce, the enterprise center and the tennessee association




