Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bill Weld Visit

Bill Weld Visit

Video Credit: KOTA - Published < > Embed
Bill Weld VisitBill Weld visits South Dakota
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Bill Weld Visit

Checked.

Libertarian presidential candidate gary johnson is expected to campaign in the black hills next week... on the heels of his runningmate.

Rapid city>> bill weld had campaign stops in rapid city and at black hills state university.

Weld told me tonight that he sees the end of the two party system.

Bill weld (l) vice presidential candidate>> " i think gary and i will do well enough this year even without catching a break in the last three weeks.

To take the libertarian party to majority party statue which means we'll qualify for matching finds, wouldn't have to worry about ballot access in the future and i do think the republican party is going to split in two.

Either this cycle or the next cycle.

There'll be the trump party and the everything else party."

Mp>> weld says that south dakotans want less government intrusion and are concerned about jobs and the economy.

He says the ticket is polling well into the 20 percentile in south



Recent related news from verified sources

Bill Weld explains why he thinks he can beat Trump in the Republican primary

Former Massachusetts governor and current Republican presidential candidate Bill Weld is campaigning...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Keller @ Large: Presidential Candidate Bill Weld Calls New Hampshire Primary 'Winnable' [Video]Keller @ Large: Presidential Candidate Bill Weld Calls New Hampshire Primary 'Winnable'

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller is joined by former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 03:13Published

Two Former Massachusetts Governors Top Presidential Ballots [Video]Two Former Massachusetts Governors Top Presidential Ballots

WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.