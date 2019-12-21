Bill Weld Visit

Checked.

Libertarian presidential candidate gary johnson is expected to campaign in the black hills next week... on the heels of his runningmate.

Rapid city>> bill weld had campaign stops in rapid city and at black hills state university.

Weld told me tonight that he sees the end of the two party system.

Bill weld (l) vice presidential candidate>> " i think gary and i will do well enough this year even without catching a break in the last three weeks.

To take the libertarian party to majority party statue which means we'll qualify for matching finds, wouldn't have to worry about ballot access in the future and i do think the republican party is going to split in two.

Either this cycle or the next cycle.

There'll be the trump party and the everything else party."

Mp>> weld says that south dakotans want less government intrusion and are concerned about jobs and the economy.

He says the ticket is polling well into the 20 percentile in south