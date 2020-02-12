Global  

'This is delay tactics': Delhi gangrape victim's mother breaks down in court

'This is delay tactics': Delhi gangrape victim's mother breaks down in court

'This is delay tactics': Delhi gangrape victim's mother breaks down in court

Delhi 2012 gangrape victim's mother broke down in court.

Asha Devi accused the convicts of delay tactics.

Victim's parents also protested against delay in hanging of convicts.

They were joined by women rights activist Yogita Bhayana.
