Biden Comes To Wilkes-Barre 2

((andy))vice-president joe biden spoke for about an hour.

He told the crowd that this is the most crucial election of our time and that hillary clinton is the best person to lead our nation into the future and not donald trump."" (( joe biden- vice- president)) "bad behavior matters and what we have seen from donald trump shows he is unfit "mr. biden insists that donald trump's 3 economic plans will hurt the middle class and help the rich.

""(( joe biden-vice - president)) at 24:36 to 24:46 ".his tax plan will help the rich ..those at the very top and hurt the average working family."mr. biden said trump's vision of the future for the united states should frigthen americans."

The middle class will be under attack...only those who have money will make money."most here agreed with biden and said they will do whatever it takes to pout hillary clintoni in the whie house"hillary is the most qualifieed person..we have to support her..that's wy we are here......................i think it's about time" ((andy)) biden also told the crowd that world leaders have told him that they fear a donald trump presidency.

the vice-president is in scranton tonight where he is recieving an award on behalf of his late son beau.

The inaugural cancer symposium will honor biden for his efforts to find a cure for cancer.

His 46 year old son beau died last may from brain cancer.

