Roy Blunt visits Springfield

Lindsay: kolr 10 is your local election headquarters... lindsay: u-s senator roy blunt stopped in springfield today-- to discuss job growth plans.

The latest polling shows blunt with a narrow lead over democratic challenger jason kander.

While at race brothers farm supply... we asked the senator about a recent u-s-a today article... which said while he claims a springfield condo as his residence... he's also claimed other addresses -- including a campaign office, his springfield confessional office, and the house he shared with his wife in washington..

"the job people have sent me to do is in washington, d.c.

So you need to be there everyday..

Just nonsense, absolute nonsense..

Everyone knows im frmo here im here everyday i can be here and look forward to this being the place i always get to go to and call home" lindsay: outside of today's event-- some missouri seniors were protesting -- claiming blunt spent 20 years of putting washington lobbyists before missouri