Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Roy Blunt visits Springfield

Roy Blunt visits Springfield

Video Credit: KOLR - Published < > Embed
Roy Blunt visits SpringfieldRoy Blunt visits Springfield
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Roy Blunt visits Springfield

Morning.

Lindsay: kolr 10 is your local election headquarters... lindsay: u-s senator roy blunt stopped in springfield today-- to discuss job growth plans.

The latest polling shows blunt with a narrow lead over democratic challenger jason kander.

While at race brothers farm supply... we asked the senator about a recent u-s-a today article... which said while he claims a springfield condo as his residence... he's also claimed other addresses -- including a campaign office, his springfield confessional office, and the house he shared with his wife in washington..

"the job people have sent me to do is in washington, d.c.

So you need to be there everyday..

Just nonsense, absolute nonsense..

Everyone knows im frmo here im here everyday i can be here and look forward to this being the place i always get to go to and call home" lindsay: outside of today's event-- some missouri seniors were protesting -- claiming blunt spent 20 years of putting washington lobbyists before missouri




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.