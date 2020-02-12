100-thousand students.

>> wendy davis: with just over two weeks to go until election day... the presidential candidates are heading into the home stretch.

>>>rob vaughn: and both the trump and clinton campaigns are making their presence known... in pennsylvania.

Donald trump will be in bucks county tonight.

Our kyle rogers is in newtown... with that story.

3 >> kyle rogers:we're here at the newtown athletic club where donald trump is scheduled to speak around 7:30 -- the crowd is coming in and some people have been here since early this morning.

>>> bob eline i think it's quite a big turn out so far..

>>> reporter: large crowds lining up in bucks county -- eager to get a spot to see republican presidential nominee donald trump rally in newtown.>>> tina i would say there's probably going to be 4500 people allowed into this rally.>>> reportervolunteers have been at the newtown athletic club all day -- where trump is scheduled to take the stage around 7:30>>> bob eline he'll talk about jobs, the economy and hopefully he talks about healthcare>>> tina i would like to hear a little bit more about the issues and how pennsylvania is so important to the election.

>>> reporter in north carolina -- trump said earlier today he'll be packing his schedule with events right up to election day.>>> trump i dont want to think back if only i had done one more rally i would have won north carolina maybe i would have one by 500 votes instead of losing it by 200 votes.

I never want to look back, i never want to say that about myself.

We have to work, you have to get everybody you know out there >>> tina we want to get not just the trump supporters but we want everyone in pennsylvania watching this on the news to understand what the issues are and forget about any of this bad publicity that's been thrown out there.

The most important thing is to vote for the candidate that's going to help the country and help us move forward.

3 >> kyle rogers:trump is scheduled to speak in about an hour here in newtown.

He's coming here from a rally in johnstown.we'll let you know what happens here tonight on the news at 10.live in bucks