Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump Rally in Newtown

Donald Trump Rally in Newtown

Video Credit: WFMZ Allentown, PA - Published < > Embed
Donald Trump Rally in NewtownDonald Trump Rally in Newtown
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Donald Trump Rally in Newtown

100-thousand students.

>> wendy davis: with just over two weeks to go until election day... the presidential candidates are heading into the home stretch.

>>>rob vaughn: and both the trump and clinton campaigns are making their presence known... in pennsylvania.

Donald trump will be in bucks county tonight.

Our kyle rogers is in newtown... with that story.

3 >> kyle rogers:we're here at the newtown athletic club where donald trump is scheduled to speak around 7:30 -- the crowd is coming in and some people have been here since early this morning.

>>> bob eline i think it's quite a big turn out so far..

>>> reporter: large crowds lining up in bucks county -- eager to get a spot to see republican presidential nominee donald trump rally in newtown.>>> tina i would say there's probably going to be 4500 people allowed into this rally.>>> reportervolunteers have been at the newtown athletic club all day -- where trump is scheduled to take the stage around 7:30>>> bob eline he'll talk about jobs, the economy and hopefully he talks about healthcare>>> tina i would like to hear a little bit more about the issues and how pennsylvania is so important to the election.

>>> reporter in north carolina -- trump said earlier today he'll be packing his schedule with events right up to election day.>>> trump i dont want to think back if only i had done one more rally i would have won north carolina maybe i would have one by 500 votes instead of losing it by 200 votes.

I never want to look back, i never want to say that about myself.

We have to work, you have to get everybody you know out there >>> tina we want to get not just the trump supporters but we want everyone in pennsylvania watching this on the news to understand what the issues are and forget about any of this bad publicity that's been thrown out there.

The most important thing is to vote for the candidate that's going to help the country and help us move forward.

3 >> kyle rogers:trump is scheduled to speak in about an hour here in newtown.

He's coming here from a rally in johnstown.we'll let you know what happens here tonight on the news at 10.live in bucks




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump rally draws fans, protesters to suburban Nevada venue [Video]Trump rally draws fans, protesters to suburban Nevada venue

Supporters and protesters are gathered outside a suburban Las Vegas-area concert venue ahead of the first of two Nevada campaign rallies featuring Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Credit: KLAS Las Vegas, NVPublished

Emails Continue to Dog Clinton Campaign [Video]Emails Continue to Dog Clinton Campaign

Donald Trump heads to Texas today to fundraise and rally supporters. While the controversy over Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server continues to loom over her campaign.

Credit: KOZLPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.