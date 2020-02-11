Travel + Leisure

L'arberge de sedona.

And hit four arizona hotels were named best in the southwest.

Hi i'm adam waltz.

Number one on c-n-travel dot com's list was the (le-ar-ber- zjay) l'arberge de sedona.

And hit number two the hermosa inn for a luxury staycation.

From traveling here to out of this world -- a space probe made it's way to mars but then went silent.

European space officials are waiting -- hoping-- for a signal that it landed