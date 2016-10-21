Chillicothe at Crowell - October 21, 2016

I've said it before when i've talked about chillicothe football....dylan reagin is a highlight machine...averaging 11 yards a carry.

The eagles are going to need his ground game to move the ball and eat up the clock to have a chance against 6th-ranked crowell in a district opner tonight at dick todd field... 1q:------ chillicothe qb dylan reagan picked off by crowell matthew lopez.

Runs it back for td.

16-0----- crowell qb tristen hayes to evan de los 3 santos, 25 yard td 24-0----- hayes to de los santos again.

25-yard gain----- that play sets up javier aguilera.

A 2- yard td.

32-0----- hayes sees his receiver, bombs it deep to nick gonzales.

20-yard td.

40-0----- ?this play is crazy?

Hayes goes back and forth.

"can't touch this".

Throws to de los santos, he does the rest of the work.

48-0 (still first quarter)