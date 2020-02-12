Friday Night Blitz Block C

It's time for us to head to arkansas....((brad))and we start this segment off at ashdown... the panthers taking on arkadelphia tonight... ashdown jr. quarterback jaden hill takes the snap, looks for a receiver, gets in and out of trouble and runs 50 yards for a touchdown.

It doesn't look like he's moving very fast, but look at the defenders trying to catch him.

He just keeps getting better and better, and he's only a junior.

Zion hatley, arkadelphia's number one back, makes a nice catch and run for the badgers.

The arkanasas high razorbacks road tripping tonight to russellville1st quarter texarkana's drake browning takes off showing the speed going 45 to the house to go up 7-0but russellville is quick to respond joe-sigh-uh woodard gets the handoff, bends it back, breaks a tackle and he goine 48 yards to tie 7-7later, russellville is threatening, cale fulsom rolls finds caleb stokes underneath but he is stripped going into the endzone and texarkana recovers for the touchback back in texas... gilmer on the road at spring hill... 1st qtrgilmer's rashaad ward takes the handoff and runs it home for the first touchdown of the game 7-0gilmer's desmond jones intercepts a pass from spring hill 7-0 gilmer's aaron brown makes the pass to red jones for a gilmer first down 7-0 longview at home for a big one against tyler john tyler... 1st quarter(first play)john tyler: cameron grant runs in a long touchdown.7-0 jt.

(2nd play)longview: gaylon wiley throws touchdown pass to tyler wilder.7-7.2nd quarter (3rd play)john tyler: bryson smith, touchdown pass to damion miller.

14-7 jt daingerfield on the road tonight against queen city.... tiger quarterback..

Reggie jeter..

Gets tackled by a bulldog quarterback ...reggie jeter passes to number nine..

Kieston rushing... put up four for the tigers number 12..

Timothy broner... with the sack from the tigers linden-kildare hosting simms bowie... tigers number eight ... marcus jones... tackles the pirates number 20..

Jacob james... tigers make an interception number 3..ja'kevian rose... runs with ball linden tigers number 3..ja'kavien rose.... makes touchdown 1q: joaquin qb tray wilkersonn hands it off to kase yates for the 13-yard touchdown.

Rams lead 7-0 q1: carlisie qb tristan craig airs it out to gerald turner jr. who takes it 50 yards before he's brought down just short of the goal line, but would later score in the drive.

((tim)) coming up a little later on..

We check back with joel rodgers for a look at this morning's spirit stick pep rallyplus..

We come back across the border..

Louisiana highlights coming your way right after the break ((tim))welcome back to the blitz... the haynesville golden