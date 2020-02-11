FNL 2 (10-21-16)

Welcome back to friday night lights.

Winners of six in a row - the otters welcomed owen sound for the first of back to back home games against the att.

Attack.and tonight - they brought in some hall of fame help.

Fred biletnikoff drops the ceremonial first puckotters down 1-0 in the 1st.

Alex debrincat to allan mcshane.

Game tied at 1.

Second period.

Shaun bily makes it 2-1 erie owen sound would tie it again but in the 3rd it's taylor raddysh with the go ahead goal but this went to overtime and it's a weak one that ends it.

Maksim sushko beats jake lawr.

3 " " " 3 the mercyhurst women's hockey team loses its first of two games at cornell.

3-1 rachel smith gave the lady lakers the early lead but they couldn't hold it.same two teams tomorrow at 3 p-m in ithaca new york the waiting game is on for the cleveland indians - who are headed to the world series for the first time since 19-97.

Cleveland hasn't won it all since 19-48.

And now they await the winner of the cubs and dodgers series which could be decided as early as tomorrow night.

Starting pitcher josh tomlin says he can recall the atmosphere in the city back when the cavs won the larry o'brien trophy on june 19th and adds that it would be quite a scene if the tribe can follow suit.

" " " 3 tribe will host the first two games of the world series.

Game one - regardless of opponent is tuesday at 8 oh 8 p-m.

Each and every game of the world series will be televised on fox 66.

To the p-s-a-c we go, edinboro hits the road looking for its fourth straight win tomorrow afternoon at slippery rock.the rock has won six straight in the series over the boro, but the scots sit one full game ahead of s-r-u in the p-s-a-c west and one game back of division leading cal.averaging 43 points per game in their two wins over erie couny rivals mercyhurst and gannon, the scots are feeling confident they can snap that streak.

3 " " " edinboro goes on the road down i-79 to face slippery rock.

That 2 o'clock kick is available on espn3 and watch espn - and gannon will be put to the test taking on at their place for a 3 o clock kick kickmercyhurst also roadbound tomorrow with a 4 o'clock kickoff at seton hill and allegheny visits denison at 2 p.

Pm.and at the division one level - pitt is off.

Penn state hosts ohio state at 8 o'clock right here on jet 24.

Coming up next..... a gannon- edinboro volleyball update updateand our fans, play, and band of the night